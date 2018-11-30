PPP urges CJP to take notice of ‘media trial’ of party leadership

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of what it termed the media trial of its leadership in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a statement said the Supreme Court had clearly directed that, to ensure transparent and effective inquiry, no member of the Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) or Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would divulge any information to the media.

The apex court had passed these orders while forming the JIT to investigate the alleged fake bank accounts.—INP

