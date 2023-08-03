Pakistan People’s Party is not happy with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of holding the next elections on the new census.

The statement of the premier has fumed the impression of delaying the elections as the new census results are yet to be approved by the Council of Common Interests, the PPP said reacting to the premier’s statements, says a news channel.

The statement further said the reservations raised by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the census were ‘unheard’.

New delimitations will be needed if the federal government was interested in holding the elections on the new census. The process will need at least 6 months and after approval from the CCI, a constitutional amendment will be held under Article 51-3.

Pakistan People’s Party wants elections on time.