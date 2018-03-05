PPP trying to bring consensus candidate of opposition: Bilawal

Chairman Senate

Masroor A Pasha/Sophia Siddiqui

Karachi/Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is in contact with other political parties to bring a joint candidate for Senate chairman from the opposition.

This was disclosed by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a news conference here on Sunday.

He also asked his political opponents to not blame his party for not performing well in Saturday’s Senate elections.

“People should not take out their frustration on us, everything is being blamed on the opposition,” he remarked.

The PPP chairman was responding to allegations of horse-trading or buying votes through money, by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N.

Bilawal also urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) of resolving their issues of infighting by itself and not place the blame on the PPP, after over 10 MQM-P MPAs in Sindh vote for PPP in Senate elections.

Taking Imran Khan into the task, Bilawal said the PTI chief should promote ideological candidates and not ATMs.

PPP has various reasons for clinching seats on Senate, terming Imran’s absence from the voting process as among the reasons for his party MPAs being disoriented, he added.

Referring to the PML-N’s claim that it is the single largest party in Senate, Bilawal said it is unfair for PML-N to say that because all their candidates contested as an independent. Presently, country’s political temperature is on the rise as parties have increased their efforts for strategic alliances ahead of elections for the seat of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

In this regard, the PPP in contact with other political parties to bring their chairman senate as a potential candidate for Senate chairman with the alliance of other opposition senators. The competition between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP for the two seats of power will largely depend on independent senators.