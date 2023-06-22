The differences among the ruling coalition have apparently ‘resolved’ as Pakistan People’s Party has decided to vote for Budget 2023-24 and barred leaders from giving statements against Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The PPP has decided to vote for Budget 2023-24 in National Assembly after the differences with PML-N were resolved, repots a news channel.

Sources claimed that the federal government has approved additional Rs30 billion for Sindh, which according to the latter will be used for restoration of flood-affected houses and infrastructure.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of allocating Rs25 billion funds for the flood victims in the budget 2023-24.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah held a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Sources said the chief minister raised the matter of special allocations for the flood affectees in the federal budget 2023-24.