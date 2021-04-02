PPP to support govt on electoral reforms

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party has announced all possible cooperation with the government on electoral reforms.

Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, while talking to media in the Parliament House, said that electoral reforms are necessary and we are ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the government.

He said that the Speaker National Assembly has sought cooperation on electoral reforms and proceedings in the House.

Responding to the criticism of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, he said that PPP is a democratic party, dissent is the soul of democracy, PPP appreciates it.

Answering a question, he said that he was in constant touch with the independent members.

We want a good atmosphere in the Parliament. The Speaker has been asked to create an environment where every member has freedom of expression.