PPP to submit bail plea for Zardari on medical grounds: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Monday that the party will submit bail plea for former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds .

The PPP chairman made the announcement during a media talk, days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment on a bail plea.

In his address, Bilawal said that the party will file a bail plea on medical grounds for the former president who has a case against him in relation to fake bank accounts.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP will not retreat from its political point of view and file a petition until tomorrow.

“We do not trust Pakistani doctors,” the PPP chairman told media.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto met with his father who is currently under treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Bilawal remarked on the meeting that a number of things related to the country’s political situation came under discussion.

“Our Foundation Day rally was very successful and Kashmiris showed full participation in it… We have decided to observe the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaqaut Bagh on Dec 27,” he said.