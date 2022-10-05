PPP to secure victory in LG by-polls in city: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that the Pakistan People’s Party in pursuance of its past traditions will do its best to secure overwhelming victory in the upcoming by-polls and local government elections in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani who is also PPP Karachi Division President stated this on Wednesday while chairing an important meeting of the People’s Party’s District Malir chapter. The meeting took into consideration the upcoming by-elections and local government polls in Karachi.

Ghani recalled that rigging had been done in the 2018 general elections to deprive the PPP of the important seat of the NA-237 constituency in District Malir. He said that PPP would make sure that rigging shouldn’t take place in the upcoming by-election in the constituency on October 16 so to take back this seat.

He mentioned that the residents of District Malir had always considered the People’s Party as their favorite party. He said that PPP successive leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had considered Malir as a party stronghold.

Ghani emphasised that PPP had always come into power because of the mandate given by the masses, as again the People’s Party would secure victory in the upcoming polls through massive public support.

The meeting was attended by PPP District Malir President Salman Baloch, General Secretary Sajid Jokhio, PPP’s candidate for NA-237 by-poll Abdul Hakim Baloch, MPAs Saleem Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, Shaheena Sher Ali, and other office-bearers of the party.

Chanesar Town’s joining: Meanwhile, Several office-bearers and activists of Muttahida Quami Movement belonging to Union Committee no eight of Chanesar Town in Karachi announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party.

The announcement to this effect was made as the political activists of Chanesar Town met Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister, Saeed Ghani, in his office. The former MQM’s activists informed the Ghani that they had decided to join the PPP unconditionally. Ghani mentioned that Chanesar Town was an old area of Karachi where families had been living for the past many years and knew each other very well.