PPP to pay tribute to ZAB

Hyderabad

Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Pakistan Peoples Party’s founding leader and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Bhutto set the foundation of development and gave the nuclear power to Pakistan. He told a press conference at the residence of provincial minister Imdad Pitafi in Qasimabad area here that the party and its supporters would pay tribute to Bhutto on his death anniversary on April 4.

‘He didn’t bow down his head before the dictator and achieved an eternal place for himself in the history,’ the minister said. Khuhro said during the five decades since the PPP was formed, several attempts had been made to break the party but the party remained strong and united under the leadership of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP leader informed that around 3 million people in Sindh had joined the party since the membership campaigns started in January this year.

He said the provincial autonomy, 18th constitutional amendment and 7th National Finance Commission (NFC) award were given during the PPP’s government.—APP