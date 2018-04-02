PPP to observe ZAB’s 39th death anniversary on Wednesday

The local chapter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to observe the 39th death anniversary of their party’s founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Jinnah Park on Aril – 4. Local leaders of the party will gather inside the park near the district courts at noon to remember their late leader . Quran Khawani will also be held at Jinnah Park (old Pindi Jail) and Dua will be offered for the departed soul. Talking to APP, Divisional Vice president of PPP Rawalpindi, Haji Gulzar said that arrangements are being finalized to observe the anniversary of the Party’s founder with a pledge to continue his mission and strengthen democracy in the country.—APP

