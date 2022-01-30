PPP to move court against SBP bill

Pakistan People’s Party has decided to challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the court a day after Senate approved it with a one-vote majority.

According to sources privy to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has begun consultations over the bill and would consult Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa over the matter. “The State Bank amendment bill is against national security,” he said and added that controversial bill could not be accepted at any cost.

The government approved the bill in Senate through forgery, Bilawal Bhutto said and announced that the party would not accept the bill and will challenge it in court.