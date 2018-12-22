PPP to move court against PTI for ‘fake claim’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party on Friday decided to move the Court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for ‘fake claim’ of alleged ownership of Asif Ali Zardari regarding flats in New York.

Talking to media, PPP leader Latif Khosa said that it is agenda of the government to arrest all leaders of opposition and send them to jail.

He said that Zardari’s property in America was sold twenty years ago and now Asif Zardari owns no property in USA. He slammed the PTI government saying that the government has deprived the citizens of their employment instead of providing them a respectable source of earning.

He asserted that the government had promised to provide 5 million houses to the homeless people but they are demolishing instead of building houses for needy.

Meanwile, leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, accusing Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar of meeting the members of Joint Investigation Team, said that revenge in the name of accountability should be stopped.

Addressing a press conference, Chandio asked the government to tell how they have prior knowledge of the decision of court and JIT.

Chandio said that the government was only hurling accusations and not performing its duties, adding that the ministers only talk about chaos. “The government should reveal if it has evidence,” he said and added those who were sending others to Adiala jail will also go there.

Nafeesa Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan sent Shahzad Akbar to meet JIT members and appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice.

Share on: WhatsApp