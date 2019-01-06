PPP to meet same fate in Sindh as PML-N in Punjab: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Punjab minister Aleem Khan said on Sunday that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will meet the same fate in Sindh as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) went through in Punjab.

Speaking to different delegations at his office, Aleem Khan said that the people who looted Sindh will have to be accountable and the PPP president Asif Ali Zardari will fail in his attempt to play the ‘Sindh card’.

The PTI leader said that those who had the penchant to level accusations against others have been exposed in front of the people of Pakistan. “Rather than giving answers on the JIT findings they are hiding away,” he said.

Aleem Khan sarcastically remarked that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif should be happy that his ‘Ali baba and forty thieves’ are being taken into account. The Sharif family should prepare a barrack for Zardari now, he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

The former president’s other close aide and Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed a close aide and Omni Group chairman and his son, Abdul Ghani, were arrested by FIA in August.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to reports.

