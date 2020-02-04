PPP to march in March against govt’s economic policies: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the party will organise a march against the government’s economic policies which have burdened the people of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating an urban forest in Lyari, the PPP chairman said that the current government’s economic policies are not in the people’s best interests and that the PPP would launch a protest movement against it next month.

“Imran Khan had promised to give the youth of this country 10 billion jobs, and had promised to construct five million houses. But in the duration this government has been in power, they have only taken from the people,” he said. Bilawal added that the PPP had warned against the government’s economic policies as early as when they had introduced the budget.