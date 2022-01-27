PPP to launch people-friendly schemes after winning polls: Bilawal

Says People’s Party plans to clean the capital on Feb 27

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed that after winning the next general elections, PPP will launch people-friendly schemes and policies like cleaning cities, establishing free hospital system and giving property rights to slum dwellers across the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board’s project in Larkana, he said that like every other city in Pakistan, there are problems regarding trash and waste disposal in Larkana too. He said that this problem has risen because the population has increased over the years, and no improvement was made in the system or the number of workers hired in the waste department.

He further said that his party would also clear the selected government’s garbage accumulated in Islamabad on February 27.

Bilawal said that from the time of the Quaid-e-Awam till now, the number of sanitary workers remains the same. The mayor and local bodies made continuous efforts in this area, but the input and output of waste was too big. He said that Karachi is facing similar issues.

“The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and experts were approached to solve issues related to waste disposal in Karachi. Whenever our people are placed in an institution, there is improvement”.

Chairman PPP further said that even though Karachi has a large population, the waste management improved drastically after Murtaza Wahab became the administrator of the city. He said that with the help of KMC, the local government and experts, Wahab handled the solid waste issues of several localities in Karachi.

“In Larkana, the plan is to come to your homes, take your trash, and dispose it directly at the dumping site,” he said. “With this, we hope to clean Larkana by improving the waste disposal process.”

Chairman PPP also said that this will only be possible if the people cooperate. He said that PPP will launch an awareness campaign in Larkana which will state that everyone will run the city together. “If you cooperate, we will make Larkana clean again,” he added. “Even if the citizens do not cooperate, our appointed individuals will do their best, but our mission is to remain united and work together.”