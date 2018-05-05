PPP to hold series of protest against power crisis in Sindh

KARACH : Pakistan People’s Party has announced to commence series of protest and sit in against the unannounced load shedding in whole Sindh Province.

According to the sources, the party has decided to hold the very first protest in PPP’s strong hold Larkana tomorrow. Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and other leaders will address the protest.

After Larkana, PPP has also decided to hold protest and sit in against the unending electricity crisis in Karachi and Hyderabad. Party will also hold similar kind of activities in other cities as well. On the other hand, darkness prevailed in the metropolis Friday night as multiple locales experienced intermittent load-shedding, unannounced by K-Electric, which, however, said it was due to failure in one of the main power plants.

With power outages ranging from two- to 10-hour-long periods, areas that experienced no electricity included Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Metroville, SITE, North Karachi, and Nazimabad, among others.Nagan Chowrangi and its surroundings, Scheme 33, and Post Office Society are facing power outage for over two hours.

Citizens also expressed concerns that their electrical appliances were in danger due to the fact that light kept going out every 15 minutes.

On the other hand, the temperature in Karachi shifted to standard state after reaching 41 degrees in the past two days. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatstroke alert in Karachi on Friday.

All civil hospitals declared an emergency while staff will be on duty as their days off were revoked.Karachi witnessed the deadliest heatwave three years ago, the one that Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

The scorching heat spell begun on June 19 that year and continued for more than five days. It left at least 1200 people dead while 40,000 suffered heatstroke and exhaustion.

Orignally published by INP