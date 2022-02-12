PPP to fulfill its promise of Waseb province: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that their demand for Waseb province has always been that Waseb province should be created according to the recommendations of the parliamentary commission of the Senate during PPP government 2008-13.

He said, “The PPP has served Waseb the most during its tenures in government. We have made prime minister, chief minister, governor and ministers from Waseb. We will fulfill the promise of Waseb province according to the unanimous recommendations of the parliamentary commission of the Senate.”

Bilawal Bhutto visited Kot Addu to condole the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar with his family. Talking to journalists on this occasion, he said that the death of Malik Noor Rabbani Khar has created a void in the south Punjab and Pakistan. He vowed to further the struggle of the senior politician to make this country prosperous.

He said that the growers of the country are troubled by the policies of this government. “It is our duty to expose the incapability of this government to the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said that the preparations for the PPP’ long march have entered its final stage. We have had numerous meeting and a workers’ convention in Multan. We will start our long march on 27th from Karachi and will enter Punjab on the 2nd of March, he said adding “We will tell the people that the incapable government is economically killing the people with its failed policies.”