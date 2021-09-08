PPP to form govt in Centre, Punjab: Bilawal

Lodhran

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if we work hard like this no power can stop us from forming next PPP government in Pakistan and Punjab.

Addressing a workers’ convention of his party on Tuesday, has said that we will together provide relief to the poor people of Pakistan. If any party as provided for small growers, labourers, youth and women then it is only Pakistan Peoples Party.

The economic policy of both the PTI and PML-N governments is to benefit rich people and they think that Pakistan will develop this way.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP manifesto from the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is an economic policy which benefits the poor and it is proved that Pakistan develops and prospers through this.

Quaid-e-Awam despite the dismemberment of the country had helped the growers and made them owners of their land and Pakistan started progressing. —INP