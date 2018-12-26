PPP to continue following footsteps of BB: Zardari

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari, paying glowing tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her martyrdom anniversary, has said that the PPP will continue to follow her footstep and philosophy for human liberty and democratic norms.

In his message on 11th death anniversary of slain PPP chairperson to be observed on today, Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP has always stood for dignity of human rights and will continue to fight terrorism and extremism which has so far tried to destroy the country.

He said that PPP has always strived for democratic dispensation in the country and have struggled against dictatorship and it will continue to do so.

Zardari said, “The PPP believes in a tolerant society and wants tolerance in politics as well. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto believed in reconciliation and understanding others point of view. She taught us to take decisions with consultations.” The PPP co-chairman said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto wanted the Parliament to be strong and only for this reason during the PPP government (2008-13) all authority and power which the President enjoyed were given to the Parliament. The PPP will never give up the rights of the people through Parliament, he added.

Asif Zardari further stated that PPP will continue to safeguard the rights of the downtrodden masses of the country.

