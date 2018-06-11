PPP to contest for 160 NA, PA seats

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest general elections 2018 from two constituencies of the National Assembly including Karachi NA-246 and Larkana NA-200.

This is the first time that any leader of PPP will contest election from the constituency of NA-246 in Karachi’s district central and from the stronghold and former headquarter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) Pakistan in the proximity of Azizabad.

The former President of Pakistan and President of PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari will contest election from NA-213 Shaheed Benazirabad-I.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will contest from NA-206 from his previous seat and Nawab Yousuf Talpur from NA-220 Umerkot and Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman from NA-223, Matiari.

Former PPP Karachi President, Abdul Qadir Patel will contest from NA-248 Karachi West-I.

On the provincial seats, Faryal Talpur will contest from PS-10, Larkana-I, Nisar Khuhro from PS-11 Larkana-II, Agha Siraj Durrani from PS-9 Shikarpur-III, former Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah from PS-34, Naushehro Feroze-II, Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman from PS-58 Matiari-I, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah from PS-25 Sukkur-IV, Azra Pechuho from PS-37 Shaheed Benazirabad-I, Imdad Pitafi from PS-61 Tando Allah Yar-II, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto from PS-70 (Badin-I), Naz Baloch from PS-127 Karachi Central-V and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar from PS-18 Ghotki-I.