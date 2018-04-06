PPP to challenge tax amnesty scheme in Parliament: Rabbani

KARACHI : Former Chairman Senate and Senior PPP Leader Raza Rabbani said that Pakistan People’e Party to challenge PML N Govt’s tax amnesty scheme in the Parliament.

Addressing media along with other PPP Leaders in Karachi, he said that so far no need to approach court of law to challenge the scheme, when pertinent forum of parliament is available.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rejected the amnesty scheme announced by the Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday evening. Former Chairman Senate and the leader of the PPP, Raza Rabbani termed the amnesty scheme announced by PM, as license to earn black money. He said PPP strongly condemns the amnesty scheme announced by the govt. The Spokesperson of the PTI, Fawad Chaudhry said that Govt wants to facilitate the people, who have earned black money through this scheme.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced the tax amnesty scheme on Thrusday evening and said that it is for those who are not paying income tax amid to increase tax base and revenue.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital after a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council ended earlier today, said a decision had been taken to introduce a five-point amendments package on income tax.

He said that the lower number of tax payers were causing problems, therefore the amnesty scheme was an effort to increase tax collection.

He announced a tax amnesty scheme for non-payers, however, clarified that politically exposed persons and their families were not eligible to benefit from the scheme. The amnesty scheme is valid till June.

Orignally published by INP