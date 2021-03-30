PPP to bring in-house change in Punjab: Hassan Murtaza

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly has announced a move for in-house change in the province on Monday.

Hassan Murtaza, talking to media, said that the PPP will make overtures with the Leader of Opposition in provincial legislature Hamza Shehbaz and other parliamentary groups in the assembly.

“Between 25 to 30 PTI members have been in contact with us,” Murtaza claimed and added that they are asking why an in-house change is not being initiated. “A change will be brought in Punjab Assembly in the Eid days,” Hassan Murtaza said.

The PPP, a minor player in the context of Punjab, had expressed its intentions earlier, for bringing about a change in the province through a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

PPP Punjab’s secretary Chaudhry Manzoor in a news conference on Sunday claimed that the PTI’s government in centre will no longer sustain its hold on the country, if the Punjab government is ousted.

The PPP plan was revealed on Saturday by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who said that Asif Ali Zardari had offered a deal to her party in a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), about an in-house change in Punjab.

The People’s Party eyeing an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly by roping in the PML-Q and support from the PML-N.