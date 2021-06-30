PPP to boycott joint-opp meeting

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced on Wednesday boycotting the joint meeting of the opposition.

According to sources, the party reached the decision after witnessing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s ‘lack of seriousness’ during yesterday’s budget session in the National Assembly.

Earlier it was reported that the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif delivered a thundering speech on the assembly floor, claiming the opposition would work together and not allow the PTI government to pass the “anti-people budget” for the next fiscal year.

However, when the Finance Bill 2021-22 sailed through the assembly on June 29, Shehbaz Sharif was absent from the session along with a majority of the PML-N lawmakers.