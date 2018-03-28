PPP takes initiatives for gender equality: Bilawal

Special Correspondent

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) always took initiatives for gender equality and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was elected first woman Prime Minister in any Muslim country.

The Country Representative of UN Women in Pakistan Jamshed Kazi called on the Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Tuesday. He discussed issues related to women development, empowerment and efforts being taken in this regard in the country, especially by PPP and its government in Sindh province.

Bilawal said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto inducted women judges and police officers besides launched First Women Bank, separate Police Stations for Women and many other steps. PPP government led by President Asif Ali Zardari started Benazir Income Support Program, a giant poverty-alleviation initiative, which has benefitted millions of women across the country.

The PPP Chairman also pointed out a Union-Council-based poverty reduction program by the Sindh government which has so far benefitted families of 600,000 women in selected Union Councils of some districts.