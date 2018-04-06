PPP submits resolution against PM for his comments on Senate elections

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party has submitted resolution in the Senate against the comments made the Prime Minister Abbasi regarding the Senate elections.

Resolution has been submitted by Deputy Chairperson Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naik, Sikandar Mendru, Gyan Chand, Anwar Laal Deen, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot and Krishna Bai.

In the resolution, the signees have condemned the comments made by the PM, terming them an attack on parliament. As per the resolution, the comments violated the sanctity of the upper house of parliament and weakened the democratic foundations of the system.

Orignally published by INP