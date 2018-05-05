PPP submits no-trust motion against KP Speaker

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Two PPP MPAs submitted a no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday in a move that may delay the provincial government’s announcement of its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

PPP MPAs Fakhar Azam Wazir and Ziaullah Afridi submitted separate motions against Qaisar. KP Assembly Secretary Nasrullah Khattak said that the motion would be presented in the May 14 session after routine procedure.

Wazir claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was “playing with the assembly” and had yesterday postponed, at the last minute, an assembly session – in which the budget was likely to have been announced – until May 14 since it lacked a majority.

Currently, no political party has majority in the 124-member house.