PPP stands with Model Town affectees: Khursheed Shah

LAHORE : Pakistan: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP supports and stands with the Model Town affectees.

While holding a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday, the former president exchanged views over Model Town incident and Baqir Najafi report.

Meanwhile talking to media in Islamabad, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said that the PPP delegation will meet with PAT Chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.

Khursheed Shah said that Tahir-ul-Qadri invited Asif Ali Zardari, adding that a meeting between them is not new.

The Opposition leader said that both the parties were already in contact. He added that PPP has always remained away from politics of anarchy.

Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) orders to make the report of judicial inquiry into 2014 Model Town incident public, the Punjab government released the report, which held the provincial government responsible for the killing of 14 people on June 17, 2014 outside the residence of PAT Chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri in Model Town, Lahore.

In the wake of the Model Town report compiled by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi becoming public, the Opposition Parties demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah.

However, Rana Sanaullah termed the Model Town report ‘defective’, and argued that the report held no government official responsible for the incident.

