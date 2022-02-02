PPP stalwart Rehman Malik put on ventilator as health deteriorates due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former senator Rehman Malik has been placed on a ventilator after his health situation deteriorated due to Covid-19.

The senior politician tested positive for the infection two weeks ago amid a rising trend of coronavirus cases in the country.

A spokesperson of the party said that Malik was initially shifted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in the federal capital on Tuesday.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran also wrote on Twitter: “Prayers for a speedy recovery, good health and long life of @SenRehmanMalik sahib, he is now quite serious due to COVID, admitted in ICU Shifa, currently on a ventilator.”

Pakistan reported 6,047 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

The overall covid-related deaths surged to 29,330 while the number of total cases reached 1,436,413.

Authorities conducted a total of 61,190 cases in the last 24 hours, NCOC said, adding that the number of patients in critical care stands at 1,559.

NCOC said that around 9,590 patients have recovered from the infection, taking total recoveries to 1,304,980. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 9.98 percent.