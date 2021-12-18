PPP stages anti-govt protest over gas crisis

PPP staged demonstrations in different cities on Friday, lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government over the ongoing gas crisis and growing inflation.

Protests against the gas shortages were held in Jamshoro, Quetta, multiple areas of Karachi, Loralai, Badin, Kasur, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Pasrur, Khushab, Shaheed Benazirabad and other cities, according to the PPP’s official Twitter.

Addressing a demonstration in Karachi’s East district, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said PPP workers were staging protests against the gas crisis in different cities of the country simultaneously on the directives of the party’s chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Criticising the government over the suspension of gas supply to domestic consumers and industries, particularly in Karachi, he said the PTI administration was “inefficient and incompetent”.

“This inefficient federal government that has been imposed on us … spoke about ‘Naya Pakistan’ and used to claim that people would be coming to Pakistan to look for jobs in the future,” he said, adding that instead of this vision becoming a reality, “people are searching for gas here.”Ghani recalled that the PTI had promised to provide five million houses to the people.

“Tell me, has anyone been given a single house in Karachi [by the government]?” he asked the participants. “Instead, they have demolished houses.

People here have not been given any houses but deprived of shelter.”Ghani alleged that the PTI government had destroyed the country’s economy and soon, “the government will not even have enough money to pay salaries to government employees in Islamabad.””This is the misfortune of the poor in this country,” he remarked.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the premier had once said that a rise of even a rupee in the value of the dollar signified that the rulers of the country were corrupt.