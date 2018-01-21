PPP to stage power show in Hub today

Hub

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a party power show in Hub. The preparations for the rally are currently under way. Commuters have been issued guidelines that RCD Highway will remain closed from Hub River Bridge to GatronMorr till 8pm. On January 17, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there is a clash between two ‘ladlay’ [favourites] in the country while addressing a rally in Badin.

“One favourite says that he owns assets but he is told that he owns none while the other favourite says he does not own assets but the court says that he does,” he said. “This is a clash between the two favourites.” Referring to the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Kasur, the PPP chairperson said it was not the first such incident. “Such incidents are regular, and my heart bleeds when I see such incidents occurring in the country.”—TNS