PPP to speed up electoral campaign across country

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari have decided to speed up the electoral campaign for next general elections across the country. According to details, the senior leadership of PPP has decided to oversee the party candidates in all four provinces. A session under PPP-Punjab President Qamaruz Zaman Kaira will be held in Sahiwal today (Sunday) in which leaders from Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan will participate.

Senior leaders like Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo, Ghulam Farid Kathia and Usman Malik will attend the sitting. The next meetings will be held in Gujranwala and Lahore divisions. Qamaruz Zaman Kaira has stated that PPP will take part in the next elections will full preparation.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s high level huddle, after the Qadri-led APC, has expressed full support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek demands regarding Model Town Tragedy and endorsed the decision taken in All Parties Conference (APC) in Lahore, which was hosted by PAT chairman Tahiurl Qadri and PPP was among the mainstream political parties who attended the meeting.

The consultative meeting was held with the chair of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and he was apprised over the proceeding taken place in APC. Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed satisfaction over the declaration issued at the end of the APC and vowed that PPP was standing with PAT to get the justice for victims of Model Town tragedy and demand of resignation of CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah.

‘To get justice for the victims of the Model Town tragedy PPP will fully support PAT,’ Zardari said. The consultative meeting was attended by Qamr Zaman Kaira, Latif Khusa, Rehman Malik and Mian Manzoor Watto.—INP