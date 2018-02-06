PPP shrinks to mochi gate: Safdar

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt. (Rtd) Muhammad Safdar Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has just shrunk to Mochi Gate after losing its nationwide popularity of the past.

“It is under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari that once nationwide popular party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has now just shrunk to Mochi Gate as shown by skeletal presence of workers at the gathering,” he said talking to media out side Accountability Court.

On the other hand, he said, the mammoth gatherings at public rallies of Nawaz Sharif had proved that people still think him savior of Pakistan.

“Zardari does have sufficient money for horse-trading and toppling governments. But, number of people gathered at Mochi Gate should be an eye opening for him to gauge his party’s popularity in Punjab,” he added.

He said it is valiant message of Nawaz Sharif for Kashmiri people to celebrate their freedom from Indian yoke, in Srinagar. Nawaz Sharif believes that people in occupied Kashmir would be liberated one day from Indian occupation.

“Believers of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are out to save Pakistan, Constitution and judicial system,” Capt Safdar said.

To a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, he said, saga of Imran Khan’s marriages reached D Chowk from Los Angeles.

Orignally published by NNI