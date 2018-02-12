PPP is in shock on Asma’s sudden death: Bilawal

Asma was larger than life: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of human rights activist Asma Jahangir said her loss created a void that Pakistan would be unable to fill.

Murad Ali Shah said that for decades Asma Jahangir struggled for the restoration of democracy, freedom of judiciary, freedom of speech, strengthening of parliament, rule of law and had a clear stand on the dichotomy of power.

She was above political, religious and national boundaries as far as human rights were concerned,” Murad Ali Shah said and added “she was larger than life.”

I am sure Almighty Allah has already allocated a special place for Asma Jahangir in the heavens because she dedicated her entire life for the rights of His best creation- the human being,” Murad Shah saidPakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over death of eminent lawyer, rights activist and highly pro-democracy dedicated fighter Ms. Asma Jahangir.

In his condolence message, the PPP Chairman said that he was deeply shocked on receiving the news about her sudden death as she was not an ordinary person but her entire life was dedicated to people’s rights, supremacy of democracy and she always lived a life of rights defender.

Her death is an irreparable and colossal loss of the nation, which would miss her for dashing role she always played in the court rooms, on rights platforms and for her particular contribution towards creating awareness among the masses about their rights, said the PPP Chairman.

He said that Ms Asma Jehangir would be remembered for ever due to her committed and untiring struggle for democracy, supremacy of Parliament and constitutionalism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “The PPP is in shock on Ms. Jahangir’s sudden death, which he feels is a gap that would never be filled.” Her entire life was like a torch in darkness and she always remained to be a beacon of hope in moments of despair and despondence, he maintained.

He said that her services would be written in history with golden words and she would always be remembered in the hearts of the people. May the Almighty Allah rest her soul in eternal peace, he prayed.