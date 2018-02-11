PPP is in shock on Asma Jahangir’s suddent death: Bilawal

KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over death of eminent lawyer, rights activists and a highly pro-democracy dedicated fighter Ms. Asma Jahangir.

In his condolence message, the Chairman said that he was deeply shocked on receiving the news about her sudden death as she was not an ordinary person but her entire life was dedicated to people’s rights, supremacy of democracy and she lived a life of rights defender.

Her death is an irreparable and colossal loss of the entire nation, which would miss her for her dashing role she always played in the court rooms, on rights platforms and for her particular contribution towards creating awareness among the masses about their rights, said the PPP Chairman.

He said that Ms Asma Jehangir will be remembered for ages due to her committed and untiring struggle for democracy, supremacy of Parliament and constitutionalism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that, “The PPP is in shock on Ms. Jahangir’s sudden death, which it feels is a gap that would never be filled.”

Her entire life was like a torch in darkness and she always remained to be a beacon of hope in moments of despair and despondence, he maintained.

He said that her services would be written in history with golden words and she will always be remembered in hearts. May the Almighty Allah rest her soul in eternal peace!, he prayed.

Orignally published by NNI