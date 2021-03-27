PPP served blow to democracy, PDM’s struggle, says Maryam

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), an erstwhile coalition member of the PDM, for damaging democracy and Opposition’s struggle just for the post of Senate opposition leader.

Difference between both parties deepened on Friday when the PPP managed to get its candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, elected as the Senate opposition leader, defying the PML-N.

He said that the development had made it clear to public that who sacrificed their own wellbeing for people and who compromised on their struggled for tiny benefits.

Saying she is waiting PDM chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman’s response on the matter, the PML-N stalwart regretted that Gillani has served a major blow to democracy and struggle against the PTI government.

She said that it is the defeat of the people who sacrificed their principals for an insignificant post.

“If you really wanted this small and inconsequential post, you should have asked Nawaz Sharif for it,” Maryam said.

Maryam recalled that Nawaz Sharif gave all 83 votes in the National Assembly to get Gillani elected as senator, adding that in Senate the PML-N gave 17 votes for election for the chairman of the upper house of the parliament.