PPP seeks PML-N support for Aitzaz for presidential election

Salim Ahmed

In a major political development, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah accompanied by the former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani met the Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and thePakistan Muslim League -Nawaz

President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Tuesday and discussed matters concerning upcoming presidential election and the country’s political situation.

The Pakistan People’s Party leaders sought support of the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz for the PPP-nominee Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan for the slot of president, however, Shahbaz stressed that there must be consensus candidate of the joint opposition. It was suggested to hold a meeting of joint opposition in Murree on August 24, sources said.

The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz have agreed to have more discussion with leaders of other opposition parties for developing consensus in the name of joint opposition candidate for the slot of President of Pakistan, the sources said.

The sources claimed that during the meeting Shahbaz expressed his concern over the stance taken by the Pakistan People’s Party during elections of the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief minister.

The Pakistan People’s Partyleaders, however, stressed joint strategy by the joint opposition to deal with the current situation.

Shahbaz, according to sources told the Pakistan People’s Party leaders that there must be totally impartial person for the slot of President.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz

leaders, however, agreed to remain in touch for reaching consensus on issues of national importance in the interest of country.

