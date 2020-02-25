Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday demanded the government to submit inquiry report of the Federal Investigation Agency on sugar and flour crisis, in the Parliament.
Peoples Party Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari in a statement said that the government will not be allowed to keep the issue of the wheat flour and sugar crises under the carpet.—INP
PPP seeks FIA report on wheat, sugar crises
