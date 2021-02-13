PPP seeks delay in Senate polls

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should extend the duration of time for the submission of candidates’ forms for the Senate election.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commission, PPP’s Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the time allocated by ECP for forms’ submission was not enough.

The ECP announced the schedule for elections on February 12 and gave only two days — Feb 12 and 13 — for the nomination papers to be submitted.

Bukhari said that PPP needs to conduct an exercise throughout the union council levels to finalise its candidates for the Senate election.