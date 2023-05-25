PPP seats increased ahead of Karachi mayor’s election: Nasir

Sindh Local Government Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Nasir Hussain Shah claimed that PPP seats have increased ahead of the mayor election in Karachi. As per details, PPP leader Nasir Shah said in a tweet that the number of PPP members in the KMC has reached 105 for the mayor elections.

He said that IHC modified its order regarding the LG elections where JI had challenged the results in six constituencies.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the schedule of the mayor and deputy mayor election in Sindh.

The election of the mayor and deputy mayor will take place on June 15 while the nomination paper can be submitted by June 9-10.

The ECP schedule stated that the Returning Officer will check the nomination papers on June 11 and the finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. On June 16, the Returning Officers will announce the results whereas the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.Furthermore, the ECP spokesperson said that if the independent candidates want to join a party they can join till May 24 and they have to submit an oath to Returning Officer, stating that they are joining the party of their free will and without any pressure.