PPP resorts to playing ‘Sindh Card’ when criticised: Khurram

President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday announced that federal government will get the control of three hospitals of Sindh from July 1. Zaman said that billions have been spent by the government of Sindh on these hospitals and they will be held accountable if any wrongdoing is found. Khurram Sher Zaman added that chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilwal Bhutto himself has confessed that Sindh’s healthcare facilities are less than satisfactory. He added that when the federal government or anyone else tries to point out these apparent ills then PPP resorts to playing the Sindh Card. Zaman also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is trying to guide and traverse through the coronavirus pandemic without bias and/or hidden agendas. A few days ago, Khurramhad slammed the Sindh government for exaggerating coronavirus figures in the province, saying that Sindh government was making people’s lives difficult. “No other place in the world has been damaged by the coronavirus like Sindh due to the Sindh government,” said Zaman, speaking to media. “Each day, these figures [coronavirus cases] are increased on the basis of lies. When we go to hospitals, we find out there are no coronavirus cases there or whether anyone died there [from COVID-19]. The PTIMPA said that people’s lives were being made difficult by the government in such times of crisis. He said that whenever anyone wanted to retrieve a body from the morgue, he/she was asked to provide a coronavirus certificate to authorities. “If you go to graveyards, there also they are trying to make money off the people,” he said, accusing the police and authorities of making life difficult for people. Earlier in the day, a lady doctor of district hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus informed a ministry of health representative.