PPP rejects PML-N’s claims about economy

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has rejected the claims of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on the economy in the Economic Survey Report as the macroeconomic fundamentals were derailing fast due to shortsighted policies of the present government.

It has also repeatedly alerted the government against presenting the 6th budget although the government has a term of five years. This is legally improper and in the election year is tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

PPP Parliamentary Party will be meeting to discuss what our strategy would be to block the government from presenting what we consider an irregular budget PPP deems it unfortunate that the government has come up with cherry picked information to paint a favorable picture of the economy in the Economic Survey 2017-18 announced yesterday which makes a mockery of the ground realities and the economic challenges the country is facing today.

The Economic Survey begins with a misleading phrase “Pakistan has made great strides in improving its economic outcomes and reducing its macroeconomic vulnerability in the recent years”. In reality, the “Mujhe Kyun Nikala” focused government has only given increased income inequality, a deepening debt trap, a gaping current account deficit, fast drying forex reserves making the projected growth unsustainable.

The state of the economy can be gauged by the fact that the rupee lost more than 10 per cent of its value in a free fall in 3 months, and even now unstable hitting 118rupees to a dollar. It is clear that there was insider knowledge of the fall of the rupee and many must have made a quick buck out of this move. For more than 3 years, for political gains, exchange rate was artificially being maintained by Mr. Dar which even the current Adviser to PM on Finance admits to.

The Petrol prices have been raised 3 times in 3months. In fact the macroeconomic vulnerability has only increased and it is feared that the present government’s burdens will be inherited by the next government which may have to go to international agencies for assistance.

The Current account deficit is high and exports have fallen. It is estimated the overall deficit could be around $15 billion by the end of 2017-18 if the current trend persists. PPP government had brought current account deficit down from $13.87 billion to $4.658 billion during its tenure.—INP