PPP rejects Imran’s remarks about parliament

LAHORE : Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah has rejected Imran Khan’s remarks regarding parliament during Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led opposition protest rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

Khursheed Shah said that Imran has supported Nawaz Sharif stance during his speech at the protest rally. “There is no difference between Imran and Nawaz,” he said.

Opposition leader said that the failure of the government cannot be declared as failure of the parliament. He said that the PPP has always tried to strengthen as well as give respect to the parliament and will is determined to do it in future too.

