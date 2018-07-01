PPP rejects hike in fuel prices, demands to withdraw decision

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday has rejected the hike in petroleum products’ prices.

In a statement, former opposition leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah has demanded the caretaker government to withdraw its decision. He also urged to provide maximum relief to the nation.

“We reject the increases in petrol, diesel and kerosene oil prices. Caretaker government should not follow in the footsteps of the former government and immediately withdraw the hike in prices, Khursheed Shah said.

Earlier, the caretaker government had hiked fuel prices for the second time in a month ahead of general elections 2018.

The petroleum price has reached Rs99.50 per liter after an increase of Rs7.54 per liter while the cost of high-speed diesel has recorded as Rs119.31 after a hike of Rs14.

Light diesel will be sold at Rs80.89 after Rs5.92 increase while kerosene price has become Rs87.70 after Rs3.36 hike.