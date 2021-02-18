PPP ready for ‘open or secret ballot’, says Bilawal

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that whether open ballot or secret ballot is used, his party is ready for the Senate elections. However, the rulers should prepare themselves, Bilawal added, as the PPP will not allow anyone to rig the Senate polls.

Bilawal was addressing a gathering in Karachi to celebrate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch’s victory in the PS-88 Malir by-election. He said that the losers of by-elections are worried about the elections of the Upper House of the Parliament and the government is using the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PPP chairman asked the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come face to face if it has majority, adding that there will be a march in March, will come to Islamabad and snatch our right.

Bilawal went on to say that the ruling party’s president reference for the Senate elections through open ballot is no confidence against its own members, adding that the government is making every institution controversial.

Bilawal claimed that members of the PTI were “happily coming to PPP” and switching their affiliation.

The PPP chief said that members of the PTI could see the government was on its way out and would no longer vote on its orders. “They can see that whether [by-]elections happen in Karachi or Sangar, the PPP is dealing a blow to the PTI,” he said, adding that because of this, the PTI’s members were switching their allegiances.