PPP rally in Karachi on Oct 17 Bilawal Bhutto to address gathering

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be holding a public gathering on October 17 at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi, to commemorate the October 18, 2007 Karsaz attacks on slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally, sorces said on Sunday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent party leaders are also to address the gathering.

As for the event’s preparations, PPP Sindh General Secretary Syed Waqar Mehdi has submitted an application to the office of Deputy Commissioner Karachi East, whereas permission has been sought for the use of loudspeakers.

Provincial and local party leaders have been directed to ensure the rally’s participants follow complete Covid SOPs.

On October 18, 2007, Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan after a long period of self-imposed exile.

During the event, her convoy was attacked by two suicide bombers one after the other. About 200 people were killed in the bombings, whereas hundreds more were injured.

Last month, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if the nation wanted to get rid of soaring inflation, the PTI-led government must be sent home.