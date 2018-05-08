PPP, PTI at loggerheads over rally venue

Staff Reporter

The ruling Paki-stan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are in a verbal dispute over organising a rally at the same venue in the city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbour-hood on May 12.

The local leadership of both the parties kicked off the campaign to make their event successful on Monday.

Leaders of the two parties are adamant to hold the event at Hakeem Saeed Sha-heed Ground adjacent to Urdu University and no one is willing to back off from their position.

Workers of the two parties can come face to face with a possibility of creating law and order situation if the dispute is not resolved any-time soon.

PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are also scheduled to address their parties’ election rallies.

In the meantime, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East, while turning down the PTI’s application, has al-lowed the ruling party to hold the public gathering at the venue.

“PPP leaders had given ap-plication on May 4 and PTI approached us on May 6, so we made the decision on purely merit allowing PPP to organise the event,” a senior official at the DC East office said.

However, PTI leader Arif Alvi termed it a political de-cision and said, “DC is PPP’s Jayala that is why he has given favour to PPP.”

The PPP, in its application submitted on May 4 said, “PPP will organise the pub-lic gathering at Hakeem Saeed Shaheed Ground in between Urdu University and Bait-ul-Mukarram Mas-jid on May 12.