The Pakistan People’s Party has proposed to the government to dissolve all assemblies across the country on August 8.

Federal Minister of Commerce Naveed Qamar, who belongs to PPP, said in an informal conversation at the Parliament House on Tuesday that they have proposed to the PML-N-led government to dissolve all the assemblies on August 8.

However, the decision to dissolve the assemblies has to be taken by the federal government, he added.

The federal minister said that the PPP wanted electoral reforms before the elections, adding that issues like RTS system are important in electoral reforms. He said that consensus among political parties on electoral reforms is necessary.

Naveed Qamar said that his party does not support further extension of the current government and the caretaker setup should not go beyond the constitutional period in any case.

He further said that the party will not back down from its principled stand on legislation on expansion in the current assembly.

Last month, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had revealed that a caretaker government will be established following the end of the current government’s constitutional term in August.

The caretaker government will oversee the next general elections in Pakistan, she said, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was actively preparing for the elections under the leadership of three time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during Meet the Press at the Lahore Press Club, Aurangzeb mentioned that Maryam Nawaz, the chief party organizer, has already commenced election campaigns. The precise election dates will be determined by the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the government will proceed accordingly. Aurangzeb highlighted that decisions regarding electoral alliances will be made at an appropriate time.