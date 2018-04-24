PPP Policy Board approves setting up of 50MW power plant for K-IV

Chaired by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, the 25thmeeting of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board held here on Monday approved establishment of 50 MW power project for K-IV, Theme Park and establishment of Wholesale Dates Market Khairpur.

The projects which came under discussion in the board included Livestock Tagging Project, Local Government’s Karachi Theme Park and 50 MW Power Station for K-IV project, English medium schools project, Khairpur Wholesale Dates Market and Safety & Security Services at NICH.

The meeting was told that the government has decided to establish a 5 MWs power plant for Greater Karachi Bulk Supply (K-IV) project Phase-1 under public Private Partnership mode at Pumping Station No.1 and 2 near Keenjhar Lake.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that K-IV project phase-I envisages bringing 260 million gallon per day (MGD) of water to the Karachi city. He added that the project requires 50 MW of power to meet its energy needs, therefore it necessities the installation of a dedicated power station to supply 50 MWs power to K-IV project phase-I. The plant is expected to be supplying power through transmission lines (132kv).

Murad Ali Shah said that the plant is expected to be a gas-fired and would have adequate back-up supply either on-site or through provision of power from local distribution company.

The PPP policy board approved the project development funding (PDF) for the project for private partner solicitation.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that KMC has received an unsolicited proposal from a private group for the development of Karachi Theme and Safari Park at the existing facility of Safari Park. The unsolicited proposal is based on the detailed technical, financial and legal studies for which the private group has engaged a leading firm. ility of existing infrastructure and student enrolment.

