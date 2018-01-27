PPP policy board approves construction of Malir Expressway project

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Karachi is the most important city in terms of its industrial areas, ports and population, therefore it needs major expressway and roads links.

This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over 24th meeting of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board here at CM House here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and members of the board.

He said Karachi has potential to accommodate and attract people from all over the country in providing jobs, business opportunities and housing facilities. He added that population of the city as reported has now reached to 16 million.

“The phenomenal population growth and increase in vehicular traffic have resulted in congestion and traffic jam issues on major roads of the city due to which road users are facing inconvenience, hazards like wastage of time and fuel, different kinds of pollution and accidents,” he said.

Considering the importance of the project Sindh government has decided to develop the shortest alternate route to connect Motorway with the city centre, he said, adding, It would be a four-lane dualised expressway along Malir River starting from Hino-Chowk and ending at Super Highway (M-9) near Kathore. The length of the project would be 38 kilometres.

The Local Government Minister said that after a thorough study it has been envisaged that the Malir Expressway would be launched under PPP mode which would include design, built, operate, maintain and transfer basis.

Murad said the main objective of the project is to construct a strategic expressway which would be required to carry the increased traffic on account on account of increased economic activities in the North of Karachi and hence would be an asset for the city. He added that the expressway would serve as the Southern alternative route for carrying traffic of the port and industrial areas to maintain highways.

The board approved the project and directed PPP unit to start the process for inviting ‘expression of interest’ in the project. Another project which came under discussion in the meeting was Karachi Theme and Safari Park project. The chief minister was told that the KMC has received an unsolicited proposal for the development of Karachi Theme and Safari Park at the existing facility of Safari Park. The project would be started on BOT basis. The meeting was informed that a State-of-art theme park which would include the rides area with 25 rides and attractions, family entertainment centre with a food court and additional family rides, including trampoline, kids area and 3D rides etc. There would also be a business centre with souvenir and other shops.

The Safari park would have a pet farm auditorium in which families can enter and spend quality time and much-needed exposure for kids with family non-dangerous animals. There would also be a splash zone, the spectacular safari ride an additional 78 animals would be procured and adequately placed along with the existing animals in an un-caged environment. The visitors of the Safari park would get a lifetime experience of safari ride in which they can observe the animals in their natural habitat.

The policy board decided to send the project to the Local Government for technical committee evaluation.

The Local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro presented Rani Bagh, Hyderabad project in the policy board. He said that his department has conceived the project for restructuring, upgrading and redesigning of Rani Bagh Hyderabad by turning it into a modern recreational facility which would beautify the city landscape and provide its residents with a cleaner environment and contemporary entertainment place. Jam Khan Shoro said the existing zoo spreads over an area of 5-7 acres. Various animals and bird species are available there. The zoo is not being maintained as per SOP, he pointed out. The minister said that the condition of the Zoo and other facilities do not make it a preferred tourist spot. The department has a plan to redesign and restructure the facility by introducing gardens, promenades, zoo, recreational areas, open theatre cinema, food outlets and play area for children in PPP mode.

The chief minister directed the local government department to sent the project to the technical committee of the PPP Unit for assessment and then in the next meeting, the matter may be brought in the policy board for discussion.