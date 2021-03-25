PPP-PML(N) cozying up again

THERE seems to be a strange love and hate relationship between the two major component parties of the 10-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – PPP and PML(N) – as they often differ on crucial issues to dent the fragile unity of the Alliance and then come together after tasting bitter ground realities or analyzing pitfalls of any solo flight.

Several developments that took place on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of a review of its strategy by PPP, which was earlier believed to be preparing to bid an adieu to the PDM.

Though Maulana Fazlur Rehman was already on a mission of fence mending but his task apparently was facilitated by rejection of the petition filed by Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani against victory of Sadiq Sanjrani with the court advising the petitioner to remove the Chairman Senate through a no-trust vote if you have a majority in the house.

PPP had pinned great hopes on the outcome of the legal process but rejection of its petition within a few days is a stark reminder to the party that the judicial course in the matter was not as smooth as is being considered by the party.

PPP is also facing an uphill task in realizing its plan of having its own man as leader of the opposition in the Senate without a cooperative relationship with other parties especially PML(N).

In this backdrop, perception about a deal of the PPP with quarters concerned notwithstanding, the PPP is unlikely to get any meaningful political benefit after its possible separation with PDM and, therefore, media reports suggest both Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif have responded positively to efforts being made by leader of the Alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman urging the two parties to help calm down the tension.

He has reportedly asked Nawaz and Zardari to restrain their children from issuing statements that could harm the unity of the Alliance.

Fazl, while hoping that all opposition parties would respect the decisions of the PDM, urged that all the parties in the PDM should avoid negative talk on social media.

It was, perhaps, in this backdrop that while responding to questions by media-men after getting pre-arrest bail from Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz said she had no differences with Bilawal, adding that PML(N) and PPP have separate strategies but common goals under the PDM.

On the other hand, Bilawal has also issued instructions to his party leaders and workers barring them from issuing statements against any other opposition party including PML(N).

In a sign of a thaw, the PPP has decided to participate in the rally on the occasion of the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before NAB in Lahore.

Earlier, PPP had hinted not to participate in the show of power but now it says it would have its token presence on the occasion to express solidarity with the PML(N) leader.

It is, therefore, likely that the uneasy relationship would continue for some time before any final posture is adopted close to new elections.