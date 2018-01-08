PPP, PML-Q blamed for political crisis in Balochistan: Achakzai

ISLAMABAD, :PML-N leader and Balochistan chief minister’s spokesperson Jan Achakzai has blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for creating political unrest in the province saying that this kind of tactics will create political instability in the area. Talking to PTV, he said the ongoing political crisis in Balochistan had been created in an attempt to lessen the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s strength in the next Senate elections. There should be political stability in Balochistan to deal with internal and external threats. Differences among party leaders and workers were not unusual, he said. “In fact, political rivals have been trying to use our party leaders and workers in Balochistan and the goal behind it is to reduce the seats of PML-N in the next Senate elections ,” he added. He said Pakistan had been passing through critical time as on one hand there was the issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, and on the other US President Donald Trump had been giving threatening messages. “Any change in the political leadership will not be in the interest of the country,” he said. He said the country was in dire need of unity at this time and all political parties should play their due role in this regard.

Orignally published by APP